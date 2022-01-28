Magistrate Court 1 Minna, Niger State has ordered that 53 suspects who were involved in thuggery activities that claimed two lives in the state be reminded in New-Bussa Correctional Centre.

The suspects were arraigned for their alleged involvement in thuggery activities in Minna metropolis last week that led to the death of a policeman and a trader.

The police first information report indicated that the suspects were arrested by a team of security agents over the recent restiveness in Minna and they were arraigned before the court on ten counts charges of culpable homicide, conspiracy, robbery and being in procession of dangerous weapons among others.

The report also indicated that the offences violated various sections of the penal code even as prosecuting police officer, Inspector Ahmed Saidu told the court that the offence is criminal in nature and cannot be tried at the magistrate court 1.

He then urged the court to adjourn the case to another date to enable police forward the case file to the state Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

Presiding magistrate, Nasir Mu’azu after careful study of the nature of the case condemned the act and adjourned the case to the 21 February, 2022, for further mention and asked the police to immediately send the file to Justice Ministry for proper prosecution.

