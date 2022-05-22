The general overseer of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) a.k.a Faith Mansion World Headquarters, Calabar, Bishop (Dr) Emmah Gospel Isong, revealed yesterday, that he had single handedly put smiles on the faces of 55 widows who he said have been on his payroll for ten years and even running.

Bishop Emmah Isong who is the national publicity secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and was also appointed in 2021 by the governor Ben Ayade’s administration to superintend over the disturbing activities of extortionists who take delight in exploiting innocent traders granted tax relieve, made the revelation while reacting to insinuations by tax collectors that he can be influenced.

The clergyman who said he was too blessed by God to stoop that low said , ‘ I want to categorically tell those who are dreaming of dragging me into the mud of petty corruption that these tax collectors (extortionists) who are bent on denting my integrity became angry with Isong for not letting them have their way. The truth is that I am a child of God and I practice what I preach. I am too decent to dent my image and I will never collect and always discourage extortion or racket as they put it.’’

The renowned clergyman poured out his mind while delivering a speech at the Cross River State Anti-tax agency 2nd Anniversary. He emphatically added that ,’No one can make me compromise a critical assignment assigned to me by the state governor.

“I am not so cheap to be bought over. I have 55 Widows on my pay roll in the last ten years. I am not a hungry man to be easily bribed. Nobody can give me money to destroy my integrity.

“I am a member , Board of Trustee of America Anti-crime Commission Agency.

I am not so cheap to be bought with peanuts. My integrity means a lot to me.” Isong maintained.

The anti tax agency DG stressed that plans were in advance stage to ensure that those caught engaging in extortion or collecting money forcefully from petti-traders on the guise of taxation even when the state governor had granted tax relief to petti-traders and very low income earners, would be sent to farms to work and generate food the state food bank.

He stated that the agency is prepared to collaborate effectively with the state Internal Revenue Service IRS and other relevant agencies to ensure the implementation of the agency’s philosophy.