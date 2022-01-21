Apex Igbo socio-cultural youth organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has attributed the agitation for the restoration of the Sovereign State of Biafra to the denial of a Nigeria president of the Southeast extraction for 56 years.

The said agitation, which has now been rooted in the region, began in 1998 with Chief Ralph Uwazurike-led Movement for the Actualisation Of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

In a press release issued yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital by the national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, the council lamented that Biafra agitation was provoked by the protracted injustice and marginalisation of Ndigbo

He said Biafra agitation took a new dimension with the leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of the State Services (DSS).

His words, “Today, there are 15 strong secessionist groups in the Southeast region agitating for Biafra, which includes IPOB, led by Barr. Emeka Emekasiri, IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra Government In Exile led by Engr. Innocent Amadi, Eastern People’s Congress led by Comrade Okechukwu, MASSOB led by Uche Madu, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) headed by Ralph Uwazurike.

“Others are Lower Nigeria Congress led by Tony Nnadi, Biafran National Council led by Asari Dukubo, Biafra National Guard led by Comrd. Innocent Orji, Biafra National Youth Guard led by Comrd. Obinna Ude, Biafra ZOINIST led by Benjamin Onwuka, Biafra Shadow Government led by Engr. Iwuagwu Iwuchukwu.

“Biafra Strikers Force led by Chidi Owu, Eastern People’s liberation movement led by Nnanna Kalu and many are coming up as a result of the lack of inclusiveness of Ndigbo in national politics and governance,” Igboayaka outlined.

Igboayaka, described the Nigerian president of Southeast 2023, as a perfect solution to the political problem.

“It’s obvious that the new generation of Igbo extraction, those below 57 years old didn’t experience the Nigeria-Genocide against Ndigbo, but they have inquired and feel aggrieved why an Igbo person has not governed Nigeria since 56 years.

“This prolonged marginalization, injustice and economic strangulation against Ndigbo have formed the opinion of over 80 million Igbo people between the age of 15 to 57 years that Nigeria is not their country. Therefore, they seek secession for the actualisation of the state of Biafra” Igboayaka revealed.

He said that a Nigerian president of Southeast ought to be a patriotic call for all right thinking members of the Nigerian society, to pave the way for a new Nigeria where tribalism will be buried with resurrection of national patriotism instead of ethnic patriotism.