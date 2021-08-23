A total of 34 male and 24 female players of Nigeria’s senior volleyball teams are currently camping at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, ahead of their departure for next month continental competitions in Kigali, Rwanda.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod disclosed this to newsmen during the weekend on the sidelines of Kaduna State Beach/Indoor Volleyball Championship closing ceremony held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

“There are 34 male 24 female senior national team players camping presently. The boys will be going to Kigali on September 5, while the girls will depart September 9,” he said.

In terms of funding for the engagements, he said, they are doing their best, however, they are open to partnership with corporate organisations and public spirited Individuals.

“We are doing our best. As leaders, we are bound to take responsibility. I am aware, ex and present players are raising funds for the players going to Kigali. We will use it in buying kits,” he said.

He thanked the federal government for opening the doors of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna to camp the 58 players.

“So far, the government has assisted us with Ahmadu Bello Stadium for camping and we are very grateful,” he said.

On Nigeria’s U-19 team that departed for Iran last week, he said they arrived safely and are in high spirits. “We thank God the team arrived in Tehran safely, we are believing God they will be fine, they will be quarantined before undergoing COVID-19 test. I am aware other countries, even Iran, want them for a trial match.

“The Nigerian team is very strong and they are aware of that. They know NIgeria is not a cheap team they can overrun. We have told our players not to be scared of their white skin,” he added.