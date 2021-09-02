The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 5,890 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State in the last three weeks.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, who stated this during an update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations in the last three weeks, said 565 of the surrendered terrorists have been handed over to Borno State government after profiling.

He said, “within the last few weeks, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to own troops in the North East zone.

“A total of 565 BHTs comprising three Commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.”

He said the troops in the period under review repelled terrorists attack in Borno State and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and their equipment.

“No fewer than 48 of the terrorists, 20 arrested including fighters and commanders were neutralized and their logistic base and facilities including 3 gun trucks were destroyed in the process,” he added.

He said 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists.

Brig Gen Onyeuko said the troops also arrested seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers and handed them over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions.

In the North-West, he said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 15 bandits, two armed robbers and arrested 13 bandit collaborators.

Items recovered include; 15 motorcycles, two AK 47 rifles and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks.

The troops also rescued 33 kidnap victims and arrested 66 criminals.

Furthermore, he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE discovered and deactivated 33 illegal refining sites with 46 illegal refining units, 94 boiler ovens and nine reservoirs.

The spokesperson said the troops also immobilised 139 metal storage tanks and 63 dugout pits, all laden with 440.2 barrels and 1,637,500litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 62.2 barrels and 572,000litres of stolen crude oil and shelter stations.

Other illegally refined products intercepted and immobilised include; a wooden boat used for transportation of illegal oil products; 321 polythene bags, 16 drums and 15 jerry cans laden with illegally refined petroleum products.