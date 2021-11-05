No fewer than 59 teams would battle for the 2021/2022 Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) football league season.

The league will take centre stage with current champions Waco FC taking on Unified FC in the opening match on Saturday 6th November 2021 at the Old Parade Ground Area 10 in Abuja at 3pm.

The 59 teams which have been divided into 12 groups are expected to be on match pass before the opening match on Saturday.

FCT FA chairman, Alhaji Abba Mouktar Mohammed, while speaking ahead of the commencement of the league, said he was excited about the resumption of the league, adding that the facilities and the officials are ready to host a successful league in the FCT.

“All the pitches for the FCTFA league are in their best shape to host the players and officials. We are excited with the return of the league. So the fans should expect a more competitive league than the last edition and come out in their numbers to cheer their respective teams to victory” he said.

He further called on corporate organizations and private individuals to come to the aid association and support the development of football in the nation’s capital.

“We want corporate and private partners to support the good work we have started in placing the FCTFA league in the world map” he concluded.

The pitches at Area 3 and Area 10 will be in full use in the course of the league.