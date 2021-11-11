Vice chairman and chief executive officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, on Thursday, allayed the fears of Nigerians about the deployment of the 5G mobile technology.

Contrary to the widespread belief that the 5th Generational technology has health implications, Danbatta said: “the technology has nothing negative to do about our healths.”

Danbatta made the declaration at a public lecture titled “5G Mobile Technology: Myths, Realities, Potentials and Challenges” organised by Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, held in Ilorin, the state capital.

The secretary to Kwara State government, Prof Mamman Jibril, represented Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq at the event.

Danbatta also said the technology if embrace, will reduce running cost in corporate organisations, private and public institutions by 50%.

Represented by a director in the commission, Engr Yusuf Asaju, the NCC boss said the benefits of adopting the new technology far outweighs the myths being peddled around about it.

“It has nothing to do with our health. It can reduce over head cost by 50 per cent,” Danbatta declared.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof Mohammed Akanbi, had said that the lecture was organised to provide veritable platform for enlightening the public on the desirability of 5G technology.

He said 5G technology when deployed will aid teaching and learning in schools and institutions, adding that: “In education sector, we cannot de-emphasise the importance of technology.”