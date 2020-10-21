The 5Stars Football & Consultancy Ltd, has announced the official postponement of the ongoing 5Stars Premier League.

The league which is currently at the semifinals stage which was earlier scheduled to hold today Wednesday 21st October has been rescheduled to take centre stage on Saturday 24th October and the final match for 14th November 2020.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of 5Stars Football, Olumide Aturu, the postponement of the league was to honour the lives lost during the #EndSARs protests.

“The precise reasons for this decision are in two categories; first is to honour the lives of lost Nigerian patriots during the peaceful protest and secondly to properly plan ahead the grassroot grand finale, launch our new football academy for kids and add more voices on the proposed Sport For Peace Novelty Match ( all same day- 14th November 2020 ) designed to address issues ravaging our society during these trying times”.

“Although, it is sad to call this a thankless task, and that the emotional toll it takes is highly significant, but the lives of our fallen heroes deserve more. As such, our mandate towards”.

“keeping players in healthy shapes, bonding people from diverse cultural backgrounds and developing business brands through football not limited to other sports are our watchwords and it’s obvious that this template will only get better whilst everyone is safe”.

According to him “today’s announcement is a difficult moment for us and others who have planned with the dates. However, we will always remain close to the football and sports family; consciously deal with activities and businesses in everyone’s best interest”. “To be honest, it is a sad day for us, but it is also a case of we will see you soon and project this sports course beyond boundaries”.