Leading sports betting company, Merrybet has been announced as the headline sponsor of the 2021 5stars Premier League season.

The 3rd edition of the league would take centre stage on Saturday September 11th in Abuja.

Speaking at unveiling in Abuja onTuesday, the managing director of 5stars premier league, Olumide Aturu, said the major driving force has been passion for the growth of the game at the grassroot and the opportunity for the players to represent themselves and their families and hopefully Nigeria’.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘“Over the years, integrity has been our watchword and we have delivered on all the promises that we made despite that we are not relenting,this season we have been able to take it up a notch with Merrybet coming onboard as the official sponsor of the league which has given credence to what we are doing.

He went further by revealing that over N1.5m will be won by participants this season “this season will see a rise in prize money from N400,000 to N1 Million while the league maintains a 16-team structure, spread into two territory groups in a round-robin format.

“We will also see the introduction of teams like River Park, Trade Fada fc and Allied FC from Niger, Oyo and Kaduna states’.

Head of field allocation for Merrybet Gold limited, Engr.Daramola Simide, said the need to support grassroot through football is one of their cardinal objectives especially football being the king of sports.

“our business is football,sports generally and football is the king of sports and the need to supports youth of this country and football is the only thing that can take sorrow away, it has the ability to unite people, and 5stars has been doing well especially at the grassroot so we decided it is the best avenue for Merrybet to come in and support the grassroot, not only that but also the youth who have been betting to also enjoy what they like doing which is football” he said.

As part of the league’s new feature, a new app will be used to cover statistics, player details and league events.