No fewer than eight teams will begin battle for glory at the serve off of the 5th edition of Life Camp Intra Volleyball Competition on Saturday in Abuja.

The Director of Life Camp Volleyball Club Competition, Manga Ezekiel who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said that the 2-days competition which will climax on Sunday will be a tool of uniting individuals from different background and spheres of life.

Ezekiel revealed that the competition will help develop volleyball in the community adding that it would also create an avenue to discover talents who are capable of representing the country in the future.

He said, “This is the fifth edition of Life Camp intra volleyball competition; we organise the competition to bring individuals in the club which together and most important Keep fit.

“We hope to develop Volleyball at our locality and some of our players participate in the National Division 1 and Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.”

According to him “It is going to be competitive, Life Camp is the place to be and as you can see, both male and female are struggling for trophy because there are prizes money attached and we are trying to develop the sport,” he added.

He further stated that, the coming of Engineer Musa Nimrod as President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has impacted positively into the development of the sports throughout the country.

“Volleyball has united most people and that is why you can witness a high turn out of individuals here. Since the inception of Engineer Musa Nimrod as President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, the game has improved and every corner of the country, volleyball is present” he concluded.