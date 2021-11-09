Sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, says no fewer than six people lost their lives in a lone road crash that occurred in Bauchi on Sunday.

Abdullahi, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, yesterday, said 15 others were seriously injured as a result of the mishap.

He said the accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Kano Line transport company, with registration number KN21-H41, happened at Kwanan Digiza village, along the Jama’are-Azare road, around 11:30am.

“There was a crash yesterday involving a Kano line commercial vehicle and six people lost their lives to the crash. The six people that died were all females”, he said.

The sector commander, who revealed that the cause of the crash was speed violation, said a total of 21 persons were involved in the crash, including four males, 14 females, one male child and two female children.

“Among the 15 injured persons were four males, eight females, one male child and two female children,” the commander added.

He explained that both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Jama’are General hospital for treatment and confirmation.

Abdullahi urged motorists to always be conscious of road traffic rules and regulations as well as the weather conditions at all times.