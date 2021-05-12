BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

At least six persons, including an infant, were killed yesterday when a refrigerator gas cylinder exploded in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The explosion, which occurred around 2: 30 pm at the Oke-Egunya community in the neighbourhood of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Abeokuta, was allegedly caused by a technical error on the part of a technician working to top up a faulty refrigerator in the area.

A resident at the scene of the incident told journalists that three people died on the spot, while the remaining three others, who initially sustained burns from the explosion died before the rescue team got them to the hospital where they were rushed to for medical treatments

Our correspondent further gathered that the explosion occurred, when one of the gas cylinders from where the technician was topping up the gas attracted fire from a nearby shop where a woman was cooking with naked fire.

When contacted, the Director of Fire Service in Ogun State, Engr Fatai Adefala, who confirmed the incident however, told newsmen that only three persons died from the explosion.

Adefala said his men, after receiving the distress call, raced to the scene to put out the fire.

However, three were burnt to death as they could not escape from the explosion, it was gathered.

“We received a distress call at 3:15pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion.

“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded.

“Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It was an ancient building.

“Our men are still at the incident including other agencies, the Police, DSS and others”.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the scene of the disaster told our correspondent that three others, who initially sustained high degree of injuries from the explosion later died before they could get to the hospital.

Those who died, according to residents at the scene of the explosion included the technician, who was working on the faulty refrigerator, the motorcyclist that brought him, as well as the woman who owned the shop where the repair was being carried out.

