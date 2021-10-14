A tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) exploded around 2:00 am yesterday killing six people in Mubi town of Adamawa State.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition in the explosion, which occurred at a filling station at the Gela-Cameron border town.

A resident of the area, Mohammed Sardauna, told LEADERSHIP that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Mubi while seven others who sustained various degrees of burnt are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He said, “Six corpses were evacuated in polythene bags to the mortuary around 7:00 am from the scene. Some of the bodies cannot be identified.

“Over 2000 jerrycans laden with petrol product and many hectares of farmlands were also destroyed by the fire from the tanker.”

The eyewitness confirmed that officials from the fire service did not mobilise to the scene of the incident due to the volatile nature of the area.

Mubi is second commercial nerve centre in Adamawa State where smuggling activities is on the increase despite presence of security operatives in the area involved in the fight against insurgency.