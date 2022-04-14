Six clerics in Kano State yesterday died in a ghastly motor accident after Islamic propagation outreach, Da’awah.

It was learnt last night that the victims were returning from Da’awah in Sumaila local government area when the incident occurred.

Their mission, according to Daily Nigeria, was supported by Imam Malik Islamic Foundation.

An official of the foundation said they received the sad news of the crash at about 3:00pm.

The official said information made available to the foundation was that all six clerics, who were the leaders of the Da’awah died in the road disaster.

She however said there was no information on the fate of other members of staff who were clerics’ entourage to Sumaila.

The official said the deceased were under the leadership of Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya, who also died in the accident.

According to her, “We have now assembled at the foundation in Dakata area. We are now proceeding to the residence of Sheik Alkassim Zakariyya for their burial.”

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abdullahi Labaran, said the command was yet to receive any report on the crash.