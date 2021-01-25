By Abu Nmodu |

Bandits attacked 12 villages and killed six persons, abducted five, while also displacing 3,000 others around Latin Koro area of Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over 20 others were injured in the attacks that started Saturday night up till yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the villagers who spoke after the attack said the bandit came to the area on motor bikes and held everyone to hostage.

A resident, Musa Abubakar said, “20 persons were injured and have been rushed to the hospital in Kaffin Koro. Not less than 3000 villagers havealso been displaced.”

According him, “The bandits were many, they were over 200 and they invaded the villages in motorcycles. They carted away all the spareparts in the shop of a motorcycle spare parts dealer in Amale village.”

Another villager, Stephen Moses, “four persons were killed in Gwajau village, two others were murdered in Amale village, and four persons have been kidnapped in Dakolo and one pastor in Nani villages.”