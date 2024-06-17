Ad

Not fewer than six persons including a 92-year-old man have been killed while several others injured when suspected herders attacked a farming community at Mararaban Azagwa, Maihura in Bali local government area of Taraba State.

The attack which occurred on Sunday was targeted at the farmers living within the Mararaban Azagwa and Alele villages.

A resident of the area, Mallam Isah Abdul told LEADERSHIP that trouble started when a Fulani man who was drunk and high on drugs was found dead on his way home from Maihura market.

“It is an unfortunate development. The relatives of the deceased who later recovered his corpse accused the Tiv villagers where the man died of being responsible for the death of their brother.

“There was nothing actually to point to the fact that the man was killed. He might have probably died from complications arising from alcohol and the drugs he took.

“But his relatives who suspected he was killed by the Tiv villagers mobilised and started attacking, and killing people,” Mallam Abdul said.

The Chairman, Taraba State Tiv Traditional Council, Zaki David Gbaa who briefed journalists in Bali on the development confirmed that six people were killed and four others are in critical conditions in the hospital.

Gbaa identified those killed to include Aondohemba Salemkaan, Tersuugh Dondo, Terkuma Mbatim, Kumaga Ujam Asaaga Nev and Tersoo Memga.

The Tiv leader who condemned the attack, however, commended the security agencies for their quick intervention to calm the situation.

He expressed confidence that the attackers would be arrested by security agencies and prosecuted, especially that all of them live in the community and could easily be identified.

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Kwache who confirmed the attack in a telephone interview, however said only two corpses were recovered by the police

Gambo added that no arrest has been made so far but security operatives were combing the area in search of the attackers.