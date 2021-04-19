BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

No fewer than six persons were killed yesterday as members of two rival cult groups clashed in Ikere Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere local government area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that trouble started when one Ojuale, said to be a member of one the groups, was shot dead near Ikere City Hall, in the Odo Oja area of the town on Saturday night.

Ojuale, an indigene of the town, it was gathered came from Port Harcourt on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding ceremony before he was killed by rival cult members.

Reports had it that, shortly after he was murdered, suspected members of his group went on rampage and tormented residents of the area.

Although the cause of the violence was still unknown as of the time of filing this report, a resident of the town said five persons had been killed since the attacks started on Saturday night.

The suspected cultists were said to have gone on a shooting spree leaving the community members scampered to safety.

Residents of the community have expressed concern over growing rival cult clashes in the town, calling for the state government intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were said to have increased surveillance in the town by conducting stop and search on vehicles coming in and out of the town.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said it happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday adding that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash caused by rivalry and show of strength.

Abutu who confirmed that six persons have lost their lives and their bodies have been deposited in the morgue said, “I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups.

“About six persons have been killed as a result of show of strength between the two nefarious groups.’’