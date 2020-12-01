By JOHN MKOM |

Not fewer than six people were reportedly killed in Taraba State on Sunday.

Two persons were killed in Jalingo the state capital, while four Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees were also reportedly killed at Toriorshaaegh village in Wukari local government area of the state.

The two young boys were killed on Sunday during a clash between youth groups at Water Board area in Jalingo. The youths were said to have clashed over a lady.

The clash between the youths generated serious anxiety in the state capital among the two religious groups (Christians and Muslims) when the worship centres were destroyed. Our correspondent reliably gathered that the situation was calm as at the time of filing the report as security agents were drafted to the area.

The crisis left two dead, many injured while worship centres including Mosque and Churches were burnt by the irate youths in the area.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen on Sunday night opened fire on some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees at Tor-Iorshaegh in Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

An eyewitness, Mr. Donald Meer told our correspondent on phone that gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia attacked the village at about 10pm killing four persons.

Meer who named those killed to include; Godwin Meer, Terlumun Mdooga Mbakpenev, Alfred Sylvanus Mchivga and Ayar Chia said the attackers fled the scene in two vehicles before the arrival of soldiers stationed in the area.

The villagers who fled the Jukun/Tiv crisis had returned to the area last Thursday after one year and seven months in IDPs camps in the neighbouring Benue State.

President General, Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Taraba State, Chief Joshua Ayagwa who confirmed the attack and killing of four Tiv persons said the incident has been reported to security agencies.

Ayagwa called on Governor Darius Ishaku to provide security for the IDPs returnees, saying the incident was capable of damaging the reputation of the governor’s administration.

“The returnees officially wrote to the security agencies before returning to their villages and the government have a responsibility to protect them,” Ayagwa said.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP David Misal did not pick calls made to his line for confirmation or reply to a text message sent to him.