A Northern group, under the auspices of North East Progressive Youth Assembly, NPYA, yesterday, warned that unless the six North East states redouble their Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, efforts and set up a government-owned bank to service the economy of the zone, poverty, unemployment and insecurity would remain with the zone for long.

The group, in a statement signed by its chairman, Sabiu Tirmizi, recommended that governors of the states that make up the Northeast zone need to contribute N5billion capital each to kick-start the first fully state-run development bank in the area.

On the need for governments in the Northeast to redouble their drive on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the group called on the Northeast governors “ to borrow a leaf from the effective IGR strategy employed by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, whose IGR has been sufficient enough to take care of his massive infrastructural projects”.

The statement noted that “so far, all the promises made to the Northeast by successive Nigerian federal governments are yet to be fulfilled, especially the multimillion dollar Mambilla Hydro-electric project, which has remained a mirage. This is just one example of the negligence that the Northeast has suffered for decades and frustration has already set in.”

According to the group: “all the media hype of southern states governors on revenue accrual to the federation account should serve as a warning to Northern governors to improve upon their existing internal revenue drive or pay a heavy price from over dependence on the centre.”