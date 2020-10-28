Six persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a State High Court and Appellate Court in Jos respectively for rape, the Attorney General and permanent secretary in the ministry of Justice, Aliyu Bin Idris, said yesterday.

Idris explained that the state government under the ministry has so far secured six convictions on rape cases with other 18 cases pending in courts.

Barrister Idris made the disclosure during a capacity training for key stakeholders in the fight against sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) held at Hazibal Suites in Bauchi.

Giving a breakdown of the convictions, Idris said: “The court of appeal had affirmed the judgement in the case of Shamsuddeen Adamu a.k.a Duna V. State CA/J/76/C/2020 convicted for rape and sentenced to lifetime imprisonment”.

Others are Abbas Usman a.k.a Gero V. State CA/J/75/C/ 2020 convicted for the offence of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment, and Al-Amin Yunusa a.k.a Maka V. State CA/18/C/2020 convicted for the offence of rape and also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The other three, he said, were convicted by a High Court namely Salisu Haruna V. State BA/45/C/2018 and AbdulKarim Sani V. State BA/51/C/2018, both for attempted rape and act of gross indecency, as well as Shamsudeen Adamu V. State BA/23/C/2018 convicted for rape, and sentenced to lifetime imprisonment.

He further explained that 18 rape cases are still ongoing in court and that two more rape cases were on Monday 26th October, 2020 forwarded to the ministry for legal advice.

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA,