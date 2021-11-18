Six states in the country are expected to benefit from MTN mobile clinics in the country.

This gesture was by MTN Nigeria through its foundation and in partnership with the ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, at the state level.

The six states that will be benefiting from the MTN Y’ello Doctor Medical Intervention Scheme are; Lagos, Anambra, Rivers, Kano, Gombe, and Kwara states.

The selected communities and markets in these six states are expected to enjoy free medical services, including medical screening, diagnosis, and consultations, treatment and drug prescription, as well as referral services.

Reacting to the development, the executive secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said: “If Nigeria is to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 on ensuring good health and well-being of Nigerians, we must invest heavily in our health sector especially at the primary level, by ensuring the prevention and treatment of common communicable/childhood diseases and non-communicable disease such as malaria.”

The government, he said, needs support from the private sector to ensure every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare services, promising that, MTN will continue to partner government to ensure it improves the well-being of Nigerians by making primary healthcare available to people in the communities.

The MTN Y’ello Doctor Initiative is one of the health interventions under one of the foundation’s key focus areas.

Taraba, Abia, Ogun, Delta, Katsina, and Niger states have benefitted from the first two phases of the Y’ello Doctor intervention since 2014, which has impacted over 500,000