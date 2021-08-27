University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has awarded a sum of N1.7 million to six students as research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the university’s second Undergraduate research day on the theme “Promoting National development through research” in Abuja.

He said the grant was to assist the students in developing solutions to national problems.

According to him, government, parents and industry must look up to universities to solve problems. “Our goal is to ensure that whatever we do as research, the industry will pick it up and develop it further for the betterment of the society,” he said.

The director, Centre for Undergraduate Research of the university, Dr Taibat Adebukola Atoyebi, said 28 applications were received from students out of which the best six were chosen.

She said the institution would continue to mentor and monitor the students until the final research output is out.