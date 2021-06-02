Teams from six universities have emerged among the six finalists in the first-ever Nigerian Content Science and Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC) sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The six winners – two from each region include; University of Jos and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, for the Northern region; the Cross River University of Technology and Federal University of Technology, Owerri for the Eastern/Southern region; and for the western region, Tai Solarin University of Education and Anchor University, Lagos.

The successful teams emerged from the 15 groups that competed at the regional finals which held at the University of Abuja for the Northern zone, NCDMB Towers, Yenagoa for the Southern/Eastern and Covenant University Ota for the Western regional competitions.

STIC is a nation-wide, enterprise-development program that is intended to challenge undergraduates from all accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions to stretch their ingenuity, and apply science & technology to create home-grown, innovative, and technology-driven business solutions that address some of our pressing everyday problems.

All six regional finalists will now proceed to a four-week mentorship programme which culminates into a one-week boot camp where seasoned business development, marketing and communication professionals from reputable organisations will work with NCDMB and Enactus Nigeria to review and enhance their business plans into realistic and practical working tools for transforming their ideas into sustainable business ventures.

According to the general manager, capacity building, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr Ama Ikuru, who gave the opening remarks at the regional finals competitions, the STIC is one of NCDMB’s numerous efforts at developing talents and local content, while at the same time, improving the research and development capabilities in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The Country director of Enactus Nigeria, Mr Michael Ajayi, while speaking at the western regional finals, asserted that the STIC is not only a competition among undergraduates, but one among tertiary institutions as well, wherein the winning institutions receive a N20million investment in research and development, courtesy of the NCDMB.