Six people comprising one woman and five boys were electrocuted yesterday during a church service in Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the tragic incident happened in the early hours of the day when a high tension electric wire suddenly snapped and fell on church members during church service.

It was further learnt that precisely at about 7.15 am in the early hours of Sunday at El-‘Adonai Evangelical Ministry,18 Jibowu Road, Agbe Road, U-turn Abule Egba area of Lagos the six people died on the spot as a result of the electrocution.

According to an eyewitness, who resides in the area, Miss Ronke Oguntade that the incident involved a high tension connecting the Cherubim and Seraphim, C&S Church’s flag pole.

Meanwhile, men of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Agege, the fire station of Lagos State Fire Service have responded to the incident and battled to rescue some residents in the area and secured properties in the area.

The director ofstate fire service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, confirmed the incident but said she could not ascertain the number of the deaths recorded in the tragic occurrence.

He said some of the victims were still unconscious When LEADERSHIP contacted the Lagos state police command spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police on the incident, he said the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a mortuary in Yaba.

The state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.