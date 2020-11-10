By ISAIAH BENJAMIN, NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna |

A six-year-old girl, Aisha Ya’u has been raped to death by yet to be identified person and her lifeless body dumped at a cemetery in Kurmin Mashi area of Kaduna State.

The deceased girl was said to have returned home from Arabic school at 11am in the morning on Sunday and subsequently went out to play in a nearby vicinity close to their compound before she was declared missing.

Mother of the victim, Amaratu Ya’u could not speak as at the time of filing this report, as she was yet to recover from the shock of her child’s painful death.

A source close to the family (name withheld) told our reporter that Aisha’s mother raised the alarm of her missing daughter an hour after she was no where to be found, calling on neighbours to help in searching for her daughter.

The source explained that “the search started around 11:30 am and lasted till evening. It was a man who was returning from farm who discovered Aisha’s lifeless body dumped in the cemetery close to their home and alerted people.

“She was raped and dumped there by a yet to be identified person. Now they have taken her corpse to Barau Diko Specialist Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

The incident has thrown residents of Kurmin Mashi into palpable tension as several sexual molestation of minors have been reported in the area.

A resident of the Kurmin Mashi community, Ahmed Abdulahi told the our reporters that about five months ago, another six-year-old girl was raped to death and her corpse dumped at the mosque.

Another source said, “There was another case of a man selling sugarcane in this Kurmin Mashi area who raped a boy sometimes ago and rumours have it that he is now back on the street walking as a free man.”

While seeking justice for Aisha Ya’u and other children who were victims of assault, the residents also called for improved security.

When contacted to confirm the incident the police public relations officer (PPRO) of Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammad Jalige could not respond to calls on his phone as at the time of filing the report.