Over 60 persons at Ortese Internally Displaced Persons camp (IDPs) in Guma local government area of Benue State are allegedly down with measles.

Our correspondent reports that if urgent steps are not taken to check pockets of diseases popping up in some of the camps, all the camps risk diseases outbreak.

A visit by our correspondent to other IDPs’ camps across the state showed that there are persons especially children suffering from other forms of diseases ranging from skin to fungi infection. Mostly affected were children above the age of five years.

When contacted through telephone, the state commissioner for health and human services Joseph Ngbea who confirmed the outbreak told our correspondent that he is still trying to compile the list of those infected.

However, the executive secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, said, “The government through the Ministry of Health is on top of the situation.”

He said, “Usually during hot seasons like this, we experience issues of measles, so the Ministry is collaborating with SEMA, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), UNICEF and the ICRC (International Committee for the Red Cross), who are supporting us in the area of WASH. So, we are addressing the concern.”

