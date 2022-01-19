Sixty communities across Edo and Delta states have benefitted from the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) annual scholarship scheme organised for its host communities.

NIPDC manager, community relations department, Mr Dahiru Abubakar, made this known yesterday during the conduct of the year 2020/2021 scholarship examination organised by NPDC in Warri, Delta.

Represented by the team lead of the Warri Examination Centre, Mr Noble Imabibo, Abubakar said the scheme was part of NPDC corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

Abubakar also disclosed that the scholarship examination was being conducted simultaneously at three centres in Warri, Delta State, Egbema in Imo State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The Warri centre has about 170 candidates selected from 60 communities across Edo and Delta, 22 in Egbema and 145 in Port Harcourt centres.

“In total, we have 337 candidates from the different host communities sitting for the examination out of which successful candidates would be awarded the scholarships.

“Over 10,000 students have so far been awarded the scholarships since the programme started in the year 2000.

“The NPDC scholarship scheme has helped to reduce youth restiveness in the communities and has helped in human capital development in the communities hosting its operations.”

