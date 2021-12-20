ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 60 male and female hockey players have commenced camping in Abuja in preparation for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Team Nigeria will be hoping to improve its standing globally when it attends the 11th Men and 8th Women edition of the Africa Cup of Nations following a successful outing by its club sides at the Africa Cup for Club Championship.The participating teams for men include – Egypt, Ghana (host), Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa (defending champions) and Uganda.

The Women will feature – Ghana (host), Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa (defending champions), Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.The men’s team have two pro-players (Tosin Fowobaje & Wale Ajibua) who ply their trade in Italy.

Other invited athletes are from the National League side Kada Stars & Police Machine, who attended the Africa Cup for Club Champions last month. The women’s team are predominantly players from Delta Queens and Plateau Queens who were the flag bearers at the Africa Cup for Club Champions, with few newcomers joining the fold to make up the squad.

Baba Ndana Abdullahi will be in charge of the coaching crew. Other invited coaches are Nuhu Jatau, Okwudili Menyei, Helen Nwakaego Otah, Marcus Izang and Oluyemi Siyanbola (Goaltender Trainer).The continental event is scheduled to hold from January 17th – 23rd, 2022 in Accra, Ghana.