By JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, CHIKA IZUORA |

There are indications that the growing demand for gas in the global market is providing an opportunity for Nigeria to expand its export base as the country boasts of 600 trillion cubic feet of gas reserve.

According to the IEA Gas Market Report, Q1-2021, global gas demand is expected to recover its 2019 level although demand fell by an estimated 2.5% or 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020 – its largest drop on record.

Available data indicate that the global gas market is estimated at approximately 82 million tonnes, equating near $32 billion.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, the federal government is currently intensifying partnerships with private investors to escalate the exploitation of the country’s 600 trillion cubic feet of gas reserve.

As compared to traditional fuels, gas does not emit nitrogen and sulfur oxides when being combusted, and there are many raw materials, including renewable ones, which could be used for the gas manufacturing process.

Nigeria’s abundant gas deposits provide an edge to prospective investors as experts say that only two steps from gas translate into methanol, another product extracted from gas.

In a deliberate move to exploit the country’s huge gas potential, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja launched “The Decade of Gas in Nigeria” with a pledge that the federal government would fully utilise the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialisation.

President Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said given the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity had the enormous potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

‘‘The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity,’’ the president said at the virtual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official launch of the Decade of Gas.

According to him, his administration has prioritised gas development and recorded remarkable progress.

He said, “It is well known that Nigeria is a gas nation with a little oil, but the country has focused on oil over the years.

‘‘That is the paradox that this administration decided to confront when we declared the year 2020 as ‘The Year of Gas’ in Nigeria.

‘‘It was a bold statement to demonstrate the resolve of this administration that gas development and utilisation should be a national priority to stimulate economic growth, further improve Nigeria’s energy mix, drive investments, and provide the much needed jobs for our citizens in the country.”

He stated that before the declaration of Year 2020 as The Year of Gas, his administration had shown commitment to the development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources and strengthening of the gas value chain by reviewing and gazetting policies and regulations to enhance operations in the sector as encapsulated in the National Gas Policy of 2017.

‘‘Our major objective for the gas sector is to transform Nigeria into an industrialised nation with gas playing a major role and we demonstrated this through enhanced accelerated gas revolution,’’ he said.

Enumerating what his administration has done to energise the sector, the president said the development of gas infrastructure had commenced along with the domestic utilisation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), as well as the process of commercialising gas flares, development of industrial and transport gas markets, and increasing gas to power.

‘‘We also kick-started other policies and projects like the National Gas Expansion Programme, Autogas Policy and the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.

‘‘After a thorough review of these laudable achievements and successes in the gas space, we acknowledge that Nigeria still has more work to do in the gas space.

‘‘This has led the federal government to begin a more proactive push towards gas development. This initiative will ensure further optimal exploitation and utilisation of the country’s vast gas resources,” he said.

The president commended the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to actualise the dream of transforming Nigeria with its massive gas resources.

He described the NLNG as the federal government’s arrowhead in the reduction of gas flaring in Nigeria.

According to the president, the NLNG, which contributes about one percent to GDP, has generated $114 billion in revenues over the years, $9 billion in taxes and $18 billion in dividends to the federal government and $15 billion in Feed Gas Purchase.

The president, who said these achievements were accomplished with 100 percent Nigerian management and 95 percent Nigerian workforce, applauded NLNG for winning the award for outstanding business strategy in 2020, for going ahead with Train 7 during the global pandemic.

‘‘The Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC are in various regards setting the pace. I would like to charge all other relevant MDAs on the need to partner with the international oil companies, the indigenous oil companies and financial institutions to actualise the dream of fully utilising our gas resources to uplift our economy,’’ he said.In addition to the move, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has outlined five critical levers for gas development as Nigeria moves to leverage its abundant gas resources for national growth, diversification of the economy and to use gas as the fuel for economic transformation.

Engr. Sarki Auwalu, director of DPR, said the levers – availability, accessibility, affordability, acceptability and deliverability – were critical to utilising Nigeria’s proven gas reserves for national development.

He said: “Whereas references have been made to the other elements in this discussion, right pricing of gas is requiring particular attention to ensure the security of gas supply and security of credible gas demand. This is because upstream gas producers must be assured that they will receive fair and equitable returns for their investments, whereas the price must be such that the end-users are able to pay for gas offtake in a reliable and consistent manner.”

Lending his voice to the initiative, NLNG managing director, Engr. Tony Attah, said the large deposit of gas resources in Nigeria would amount to nothing if gas is not developed and utilised urgently to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Attah stated that it was necessary to act now on gas through deliberate policies such as the Decade of Gas, adding that the country must not continue to be gas-rich and energy-poor where its gas processing and LNG capacity do not match the volume of its gas reserves.

He, however, emphasised that the time for Nigeria to become a top gas nation is now when gas is playing a pivotal role in bridging traditional energy sources and renewables.

Similarly, Gabriel Ogbechie, managing director of Rain Oil Limited, argues that proper channeling of flared gas could impact Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP, by up to $1 billion per year. It also has the potential to create over one million jobs, 600,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, per year and generate 2.5 gigawatts.

Ogbechie, therefore, stated the need for petroleum marketers to deepen investment in the nation’s gas sector such as the switching 50 per cent to LPG or cooking gas from kerosene.