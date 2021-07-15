Fresh facts have emerged About 6,000 students that have dropped out of school before the advent of the present administration in Oyo State have returned to classrooms across the state.

Speaking with newsmen after a meeting with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, the state President of ANCOPPS, Pastor Mojisola Ojetunde and his Secretary, Mr Akin Akinade, said the body was not only proud, but also extremely delighted with the leadership style of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, especially in the area of education development.

The duo said the present administration had returned the old glory of yesteryears in education by instituting genuine people’s policy like free and qualitative education policy that encompasses better teaching conditions for teachers and students alike, which he noted has reflected in the performance of students in external examinations.

Ojetunde said “How can one forget in a hurry how the present administration at its inception organized a 3-day capacity training in a conducive atmosphere for instructional leaders (principals and vice principals) for efficient and effective management of our secondary schools.

In my over 30 years as a teacher, this never happened.

“It shows a governor who clearly understands what it means to train and retrain the commanders on the field. Again, one can see the recruitment of over five thousand teachers and conversion of over one thousand non teaching to teaching staff. In one fell swoop over six thousand teachers were added to our classrooms”.