The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said that there are over 6,000 uncompleted buildings littering the territory, and it has intensified efforts to curb the rising cases of uncompleted buildings in the city centre.

The Director, Department of Development Control of FCTA, Alhaji Muktar Galadima, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

Galadima, who is a Town Planner, explained that the FCTA, in conjunction with other relevant departments had sent out letters to the owners of all the uncompleted buildings to complete their structures and put them into their designated use, based on the original master plan.

Galadima said that the department held an interactive session with the owners of the uncompleted buildings and educated them on the consequences of having uncompleted structures all over the city and territory.

“Some of them have responded favourably and the department conducted integrity tests on some of the structures, while some others have made efforts to complete the structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This is how far we have gone. As regards the issue of uncompleted buildings, with all sense of modesty, I can speak authoritatively about it.

”I know that we have over 6,000 uncompleted buildings in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory Administration is making some efforts to stem the tide of rising cases of uncompleted buildings in the territory,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT