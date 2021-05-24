Notable Nigerians in both the private and public sector, outstanding organisations would be honoured tomorrow by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as it marks its 60th anniversary as leader of the organised private sector.

According to the organisers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha would lead other awardees as they converge on the International Conference Centre in Abuja to chart a new path for the private sector and encourage individuals and organisations who in their different ways have contributed to the economy despite the setback occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemics.

The organisers also said that under the chairmanship of Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the event would serve as a rendezvous for major stakeholders of the business community.

President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, had said that the Tuesday event is being held at a time our country is facing various challenges and hoped that with the tremendous accomplishments by the awardees, the event would inspire and encourage all Nigerians to regain their confidence and return back to the culture of excellence in every aspect of their endeavors.

A statement released by the committee disclosed that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (ADB); Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and Co-founder of Flutterwave; Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, “King Sunny Ade” among others would be celebrated.

Others are Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Rabiu Abdulsamad of BUA group, Muhammed Barkindo, Gbenga Oyebode, Bolanle Austen Peters, Oscar Onyema, Lucy Ogechi While, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, Kanu Nwankwo’s Heart Foundation, AMCON, MTN, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Dr Albert Ajayi, Toun Sonaiya, Chief Kola Daisi among others.

Special guest at the event include is the Grand Patron of NACCIMA, President Muhammadu Buhari, while other past Presidents of the Association would also be honoured.