“Owning a home is a keystone of wealth… both financial affluence and emotional security –Suze Orman, financial advisor and motivational speaker.

Shelter is the third most basic need of man aside from food and clothing. This is why housing plays a vital role in human life, just as the inability of humans to live in conducive settlements affects the economy of any nation.

Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, the nation’s housing sector, like most critical sectors of the country’s economy, has experienced some twists and turns. With housing deficit put at above 21 million, it is a fact that housing has been in short supply in Nigeria. Yet, the country has recorded some progress in the housing sector in terms of improved architectural designs that have given rise to iconic structures and well-developed estates.

Against all odds, various policies and programmes of the government and investments by private players like Modern Shelter Systems & Services Limited, as well as numerous others have been of tremendous assistance in housing delivery in Nigeria. LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the sustenance of these efforts will continue to play instrumental roles in helping Nigerians have decent shelter and ultimately bridge the housing deficit gap.

Efforts Of Successive Governments

As Nigeria witnessed about three percent annual population growth during the 1970’s, it led to rapid urbanisation and housing shortage. In order to address the deficiency, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the military Head of State, had in the country’s budget of 1976, highlighted plans for the construction of 200,000 new housing units by 1980. Eventually, only 28,500 units were built. Further findings highlighted that one of the major housing policies that was initiated in 1979 during the administration of the first democratically elected president of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari, was unable to meet the housing needs of Nigerians, as the designs could not capture diverse cultural delineation.

About 80 percent of such units were meant for low-income earners but due to over-pricing, the houses were unaffordable for the intended beneficiaries.

LEADERSHIP recall that when the National Technical Working Committee under the Housing Thematic Area of the Vision 20:2020 was inaugurated on 18th April, 2009, during the regime of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, they were asked to make recommendations towards the contribution of housing to Vision 20:2020 goal of the federal government.

Part of the vision was to make housing available to all Nigerians by the Year 2020 and also rebrand the housing sector as one of the top three contributors to the nation’s economy by adding 10 million decent and affordable homes to the national housing stock by the year 2020.

The overall target for the sector was to contribute to Nigeria’s quest to achieve a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $900billion, with an annual growth of 15 percent by 2020.

Also, the federal government had promised to provide housing for all Nigerians, with the acronym, Housing for All by Year 2000, but failed serially to meet up with the target.

The 2012 National Housing Policy, which also aimed at providing affordable housing for Nigerians was drafted during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The policy didn’t yield positive results.

Current Administration’s Policy

Irrespective of the failed target, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, had in 2016, promised to embark on a National Housing Programme (NHP) across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

The NHP is expected to add 2,736 units to the national housing stock and has provided about 13,680 direct jobs and 41,000 indirect jobs according to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Also, the two agencies under the ministry, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) are also pushing for the provision of affordable housing to workers as seen in various projects and programmes.

Federal Housing Authority (FHA)

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) was set up in 1973 for the provision of affordable public housing for the benefit of all Nigerians. In order to key into President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision on housing, the FHA commenced the construction of the Abuja Mass housing project in Zuba in the second half of 2017.

Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria (FMBN)

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has also played a crucial role in providing shelter and loans for workers across the states. LEADERSHIP recall that in 2017, the FMBN signed a $2bn Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shelter Afrique and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) for housing development across the country.

The bank, in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (NUC), and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) kick-started the construction of 1,400 affordable housing units for workers nationwide last year.

Family Homes Fud (FHF)

Also, Family Homes Fund (FHF) is another housing project domiciled in the office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Through the fund, the presidency is expected to invest about N500 billion in five years for the construction of social and affordable housing.

Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme

Determined to tackle the housing challenges of civil servants, the federal government had in 2016, launched the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme in partnership with developers, meant to provide decent accommodation for civil servants.

The FISH initiative was conceived to address the nagging issues of housing gaps especially for federal civil servants. The programme was also expected to provide cost effective and affordable housing for various categories of workers as a means to uplift their moral, commitment, stewardship and quality of life during and after service.

Private Property Developers

In filling the huge housing deficit, there is no doubt that the contribution of the private sector is very important. Experts said that substantial contribution is expected from the private sector. It should be acknowledged that private sector developers account for 83% of urban housing. Private property developers and other investors have applied various financing techniques to finance housing project in Nigeria.

Findings showed that the private sector needs more encouragement from the government so that their contributions in meeting housing demand of Nigerians could be more impactful.