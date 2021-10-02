Since Nigeria lowered the Union Jack, and hoisted the Green White Green on the 1st of October 1960.

The action meant that Nigeria was now officially an independent nation,after being a British colony for over half a century. Though the country is far from fulfilling the vision of the founding fathers, especially with the socio-economic and political problems that have bedeviled the country.

One sector that has brought joy and a sense of pride to many Nigerians,is the entertainment industry.

The entertainment industry has grown in leaps and bounds in the last sixty one years.

Nigerian entertainment has over the years gained prominence, even beyond the African continent.

Many practitioners in the industry have become household names today through their exploits in music,movies, beauty pageants and comedy. From it’s humble beginnings, Nigerian movies have become so popular that it was christened ‘Nollywood’.

According to a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria.

The entertainment and media industry revenue witnessed a 25.5 per cent growth.

This amounted to $3.8 billion with $605 million of the estimated $764 million rise said to be attributable to internet access.

The PwC report also said that a 21.5 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated to 2022, with revenue reaching US$9.9 billion in that year.

The Nigerian music industry for instance is assumed to be one of the fastest growing industries in the country.

Nigerian musicians have been smiling to the bank, having experienced a boom in digital sales, downloads and online streaming.

Stars like Burna Boy,Wizkid and Davido have taken the gospel of Nigerian music beyond the shores of Africa.

In the past,stars like Sunny Ade,Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti have been nominated on different occasions for the prestigious Grammy Awards,but never won it

Until early this year when Burna Boy won the Grammy Award for his chart topping album ‘Twice As Tall’.

Wizkid was also rewarded with a Grammy for his guest feature on Global Super star Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Just recently Burna Boy held a breath taking concert at the prestigious 02 Arena in London.The O2 Arena, the second largest indoor venue in the United Kingdom, and tagged the world’s busiest music arena, had its concert hall packed to the brim with an overtly excited crowd.

Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid, is currently on his ‘Made In Lagos’ tour, coming on the heels of Wizkid his new-found success in the United States, where his record ‘Essence’ became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Despite the characteristic challenges, such as piracy and proper distribution channels notwithstanding, the Nigerian entertainment industry remains a goldmine.

The country’s entertainment output has achieved international acclaim as more of its practitioners have collaborated with International entertainment personalities to broaden the horizon of the Nigerian entertainment industry.