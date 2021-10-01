On the occasion of Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, the Atiku Support Organisation has asked Nigerian youths to keep hope alive despite Nigeria being in a reverse gear under APC and President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr. El Mo Victor, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, he said the usual joy of celebrating Independence Day has been oxidized by the current government.

“How can we joyfully celebrate independence today when Nigeria at 61st remains the headquarters of world poverty with the standard of living of our citizens nosediving at an embarrassing rate?

“How can we celebrate when over 55.7% of Nigerians are unemployed/underemployed and can barely feed their families and pay for their children’s school fees?

“How can we celebrate when the dreams of the Nigerian youths are being shattered and their true potentials ignored by this failed APC-led government of Mohammadu Buhari?

“How can we celebrate when over 13 million Nigerian children are out of school, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa and more than the entire combined population of countries like Liberia, Namibia, Botswana, and Gabon?

“How can we celebrate when the economy is in complete shambles with a market exchange rate at $1/N587, inflation at double digits with the price of commodities in the market skyrocketing by over 300-800% beyond the reach of the common man? At 61st, Nigeria is rated among the top six most miserable nations in the world with a humongous debt burden.”

“How can we celebrate happily when the security situation in Nigeria at 61st is in terrible shape, and globally, Nigeria is only better than Afghanistan and Iraq on the terrorism index? From 2015 to date, over one hundred thousand innocent citizens have been massacred by rampaging terrorists, marauding bandits, and kidnappers. The government remains powerless and has failed to perform its basic responsibility of protecting the people.

“How can we celebrate when the very foundation is shaking? Rather than getting united, Nigeria at 61st is heavily polarized and divided along ethnic and religious lines?

“The organisation added that the country is on oxygen and the youths must rise to free the nation from this failed APC-led government and enthroned in 2023, a bridge-builder and a leader who understands the economy and can harness all the potentials of the Nigerian youth to build a prosperous nation for all of us,” the group said.

It, therefore, called on the government to remember its constitutional responsibilities to protect the citizens, provide jobs and not harass or intimidate them.

It further admonished the government to be inspired by the successes, dynamism as well as world-class talents of the Nigerian youths and do all in its power to ensure that every citizen is provided with the opportunity to be part of nation-building.

The organisers called on all the youths to keep hope alive, saying “we are the creators of our futures and the masters of our destiny.”