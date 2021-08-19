A 62-year-old man identified as Moshood Lasisi has been found dead in his room in Ayede ogbese, Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Lasisi, who was walking on crushes, was said to have hung himself when his wife and children had gone to the farm.

His corpse was later discovered when the wife returned and knocked severally but without response.

According to the wife, Victoria Lasisi, she had to peep through the window where she saw her husband’s body dangling from the rope with which he allegedly tied himself to the roof of the room.

When our correspondent visited the scene, it was observed that the deceased had arranged tables and a stool to carry out the suicide.

Commenting on the development, the chairman, the Christian Association Of Nigeria, (CAN) in Ogbese, Pastor Oyedeji Aladenika described the incident as shocking and wondered why the man had to commit suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the Ondo State police command were not successful.