63 customers of United Bank for Africa (UBA) yesterday emerged winners in the Super Savers promo held virtually and broadcast on all social media handles of the bank, taking home N21.5 million.

The winners ranged from children to students, youth corpers as well as regular account holders.

At the end of the draws, 20 children who had the Kiddies and Teens account won N200,000 educational grant while 10 youths who had the NextGen account won N180,000 in pocket money which will be paid in installments of N15,000 every month for one year.

Also 10 customers with savings accounts won N1 million each while three customers won N500,000 shopping allowance, N1.2 million rent for a year and the star prize of N2 million respectively. Asides these, 20 customers had won N100,000 each bringing the total winnings to N21.5 million shared amongst 63 customers.

Speaking after the virtual draw which was broadcast on the handles of the bank on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel, the head of Personal Banking of the bank, Ogechi Altriade said: “welfare of our customers and their financial freedom is at the center of everything that we do.

“This is why we are making millionaires, either by supporting your businesses or by rewarding you for saving. And I am happy that today we have witnessed the super promote savers promos, the draws, and we have made 63 winners who have won amazing prizes.”

“I would like to congratulate all the winners for today 63 customers. I am happy that you won, and I would like to encourage you to continue to save to continue to save with UBA. If you did not win today. There is opportunity for you to win every month. UBA will always keep her word. And I would like to thank all our customers you have kept faith with us this year. You have continued to save. I’d like to thank you.”

To win, she said, individuals only have to open an account with the bank and save at least N5,000 monthly while existing customers, likewise have to keep saving up to N5,000 monthly to be eligible for the draw which holds monthly.