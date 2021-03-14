BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

The Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, has disclosed that 65 cases of cholera have been reported at Liji Primary Health Care Centre, Yalmatu Deba local government area of the state.

Dahiru spoke when he led staff of the ministry to Liji, where 18 patients are currently on admission, while 43 have been treated and discharged.

The commissioner who was briefed on arrival by the director, public health in the ministry, Dr. David Karatu and the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Nuhu Bile on the outbreak, went round the wards to visit the patients and assured them of the state government’s preparedness to check the outbreak.

According to him, the ministry in conjunction with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will work to ascertain the strand of the cholera for effective action and treatment.

He noted that the ministry had activated its emergency response mechanism in all health facilities across the state, and urged the people to be on the lookout for signs of diarrhoea and vomiting and report to the nearest health facility for action.

Dahiru also advised members of the public to maintain proper hygiene, and be mindful of what they eat or drink.

Earlier, the director public health in the ministry, Dr. David Karatu and the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Nuhu Bile, told the commissioner that as a result of the outbreak, they began a social mobilisation at the community level to create awareness.