About 68 players are expected to participate at the maiden edition of the North Central Invitational Cricket Tournament scheduled for Sunday, June 13 2021.

The one-day tournament will take centre stage at the cricket pitch, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Chairman of FCT Cricket Association, Emeka Onyeama, while addressing newsmen ahead of the tournament in Abuja yesterday, said the game will feature only male players, and would serve as pilot scheme for the development of cricket in the zone.

“In a bid to develop the game of cricket in FCT and North Central as a whole, we have earmarked this event as a means to promote the game at the grassroots.

“One team each from Plateau and Kwara as well as two teams from FCT will be competing for honours at the event.

“Three matches will be played at the event on Sunday. The four teams will be grouped into two and play against each other in a 10-overs game,”.

Onyeama, who is also former president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), said the winners of the both matches will battle in the finals, which is a 20-overs game.

“This event would foster unity among the North Central states and to encourage the youth to stay off the streets and participate in sports, especially cricket”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him the association would cater for the teams’ accommodation, transportation and feeding.

He further assured that all COVID-19 protocol would be strictly adhered to at the tournament.