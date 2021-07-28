Not less than 681 students have failed to graduate from the Nigerian Law School.

They could not be called to the Nigerian Bar yesterday at a ceremony organised for the successful ones.

The director-general of the school, Prof. Isa Ciroma (SAN), said of the 1,561 candidates who sat for the exam, 880 were successful.

He said, “Four others were from previous Bar examination,’’ adding that the new wigs had met all the required and set conditions by the Council of Legal Education.

Ciroma said, “I am happy to affirm that they all have exhibited good manners and decorum during their training. They have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession.

“The screening committee of our distinguished body carefully perused the records of each of the aspirants and found them worthy to be presented for the Call to the Nigerian Bar.’’

Ciroma said the school had begun a special remedial course for students from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

“The programme began on June 28 at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja. We thank all distinguished members of the Body of Benchers, for their support,’’ he said.

The chairman, Body of Benchers, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour congratulated the new wigs and charged them to adhere to the provision of rules regarding the profession at all times.

“As a lawyer, you are an officer of the court and accordingly, you are not to do any act or conduct yourselves in a manner that will obstruct or adversely affect the course of justice.

“The practice of law is not a right but a privilege. It is a privilege that can be lost should you fail to live up to the requisite professional standards imposed upon you by virtue of your entry into the community of lawyers.

“You must, therefore, strictly adhere to the provisions of the rules of professional conduct and maintain best practices at all times,’’ he said.

Rhodes-Vivour stressed that the Body of Benchers Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee was always determined to discipline any lawyer found wanting or breaching set rules of the profession.