Over 69,828 candidates yesterday wrote the 2022 Common Entrance Examination of the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into unity schools.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of education, David Adejo Andrew, who disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring the examination, said it ran smoothly across the federation.

He said the idea of monitoring was to help see how government was progressing in terms of the basis for establishing the unity schools.

He said, “So I think for this year we have about 69,828 applicants and again it is a good thing to note that there are more female applicants than male ones. Of the 69,828 applications, we have 36,855 female applicants and the balance of over 32,000 are males.

“And from the three schools we have visited we went to them unannounced to see what was happening and from the conduct we met there, it was going on very well. We are not looking at taking all the applicants but looking at taking the best out of them and there are standards that measure what you take and how you move it.”

The registrar and chief executive officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who said the one week extension of the examination had actually boosted the enrollment, noted that only 74 candidates registered for the examination in Kebbi, which is the lowest for this year.

While saying that the result would be released soon, the registrar said Lagos registered the highest number of candidates, 19,516 while the least registered state is Kebbi with 74 candidates.