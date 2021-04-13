By Ray Morphy

The former head of state Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has confirmed what we all feared. The country is awash with so much weapons that our existence as individuals and as a nation is threatened.

Speaking as the chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Absalami Abubakar painted the dire state of affairs in the country at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja where he revealed that there are about 6million weapons in the hands of civilians. General Abubukar expressed concern over the proliferation of all calibre of weapons in the country. He lamented that the proliferation of weapons has heightened insecurity in the country which has led to over 80,000 deaths and three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

This is coming after a recent report by SBM Intelligence indicated that civilians were in possession of more arms than security officials. The report detailed how the proliferation of small arms in Africa’s largest economy is fueling insecurity in the country. “The number of small arms in circulation in Nigeria, in the hands of civilian non-state actors is estimated at 6,145,000, while the armed forces and law enforcement collectively account for 586,600 firearms,”

the report said. SBM said the trend of arms proliferation in Nigeria has an impact on the country’s internal security, which has led to violence, deaths and injury of citizens.

According to a Global Terrorism Index 2020 report, Nigeria was ranked the third most terrorised country in the world due to insecurity.

Abubakar said the challenges facing the country is not only a security issue in the narrow sense of military definition but that it has assumed an all encompassing nature. He listed the challenges to include Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, increasing poverty, calls for the balkanization of the country from different quarters, threat of hunger arising from insecurity that farmers have faced and continue to face, increasing sense of collective despair and despondency among the populace.

The former Head of State also gave an assessment of the security situation, saying that the security forces are not just overstretched but under funded, noting that they can perform better with more sophisticated weapons, equipment and funding.

The question that policy makers should unravel is why the country is awash with weapons. The answer of course is not far-fetched. Among the reasons for this is our porous border, which encourages smuggling of, arms into the country at will. Most of the weapons in circulation were smuggled from the neighbouring countries such as Chad, Niger, Benin etc into the country. Recognising this, in August 2004, the Nigerian Government and the Benin Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to set up trans-border security outfit that will be responsible for the effective border security and control of illicit trade in small arms and other border related crimes at the Nigeria/ Benin borders. In recent times, with the advent of Boko Haram insurgency, more of these collaborative measures have been put in place including Regional Joint Task Force.

The collaboration has not yielded much fruit in relations to arms inflow into the country because of the numerous illegal routes existing at the surrounding borders of the country.

There is also the logistics challenge. The state of art logistics are required to control arms. Poor logistics have rendered arms control ineffective in Nigeria. It is either logistics/facilities to use are not available or the existing ones are too obsolete to meet the contemporary demands.

Modern machines and facilities underpin the control measures to combat illicit arms smuggling and businesses. Logistics is needed to conduct effective search and inspection to detect and prevent arms from being smuggled into the country.

Poor governance and the issue of corruption are the bane to small arms proliferation in Nigeria. The other side effects of poor governance and corruption are unemployment and poverty in the country. These elements have contributed significantly to arms proliferation in Nigeria. It is either those in powers are siphoning money or they are arming thugs for personal reasons.

Governance system in Nigeria has created much problem than it can solve.

The problems of poverty, favouritism, corruption, injustice, and ethnic bigotry which are integral issues on discourses on small arms proliferation, played out as a result of the governance dynamics in Nigeria.

A good number of arms in circulation are leakages from government armories. Arms are stolen from the armory for criminal purposes or with the intention to sell them for the purpose of making money. The insecure nature of our armories has contributed immensely to arms leakages in the country.

For instance, the national dailies often report cases of riffles missing from different police formations across the country.

The level of desperation among politicians since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 is unfathomable. Politics is considered as the most profitable business that can easily, in the shortest possible time, change the personality profile and status of an individual in the country.

Thus, politics is played with the attitude of do or die affair. The nature and quantities of arms that often flow into the country for the prosecution of elections is unthinkable. The sustenance of democratic rule and peace look gloomy following the rate of arms inflow into the country. The point is that to be a successful politician in Nigeria, you must develop your own thugs, armed them with sophisticated weapons for effective operation. These forms of acts will create room for multiplicity of arms in the country.

Increased number of local producers of arms. The activities of blacksmiths and goldsmiths have greatly increased overtime with respect to arms production. Instead of producing their usual farm implements and other materials for local industries and hunting, they have changed to the production of locally fabricated guns, which they consider to be more rewarding and profitable in the country. The media is replete with cases of criminals arrested with locally made guns used for operations. Locally made guns are contributory factors to arms proliferation in Nigeria.

Emergence of sophisticated networks of arms dealers and smugglers. Since the return to democracy in 1999 in Nigeria, more conflict entrepreneurs have emerged. They incessantly create conflicts for sales of arms. This development has resulted in the emergence of sophisticated arms dealers and smugglers in the country. These dealers and smugglers indulge in illegal importation and smuggling of arms in the country. The various conflict outlets have made the business of sales and smuggling of arms more lucrative and profitable.

Other reasons for arms proliferation in Nigeria are the fact that the will of government to protect the people has declined. Recent killings by Boko Haram and herdsmen around the country insightfully revealed the inability of the government to adequately protect its citizens. The gap so created has awakened the interest for personal security. Thus, the desire for arms for personal security has increased arms in circulation, thereby hampering efforts at curtailing them and promoting peace in the country.

The issue of trust has been seriously implicated in this era of democracy in Nigeria. The ethnic groups that have been coexisting peacefully for decades no longer trust one another anymore. The actions or inactions of one group become suspicious to the other groups especially when the government in power seems to be supporting a particular group at the detriment of the other ethnic groups. This lack of trust among the ethnic groups has implication for group protection in the country. This is one of factors that have contributed to the agitation for state police in the recent time. This drive is bound to increase arms in circulation.