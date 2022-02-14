…Organisers hail sponsor

The much anticipated 6th edition of the Abuja Lawyers League 2022 tagged, ‘Mahmud Magaji (SAN) Super Cup kicked off yesterday with Bin Koko FC and Chris Uche FC cruising to winning start, while YC Maikyau and Easy Read FC played out a 2-2 in their opener.

Bin Koko made a winning start to their campaign by thrashing Rahusa FC 6-0 with Lawal Adamu scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists in an all-around performance that attracted applauds from exciting fans and invited guests.

In the second match of day1, Sheidu scored the only goal of the match that steered his side, Chris Uche, to victory against Yakubu Philemon FC.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports after the match, captain of the side, Barrister Emmanuel Okeje, attributed their victory to hard work, saying their target to reach the final haven consistently made it to the semifinals for the last four editions.

“This is our fifth time in this competition and we have consistently reached the semifinals. We are happy that we won our first match and our target is to play in the final and possibly win the cup if God permits it.

“We are one of the few teams, if not the only team, that have the bulk of our players from one chamber. In most teams, you hardly see two players from one chamber,” Okeje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual football competition aiming to create an environment for lawyers to socialize outside the courtrooms, is being packaged to include more exciting and fun-filled moments of skillful football display, as no fewer than 20 football teams with budding stars are billed to showcase their skills for the next three months.

Basking on the tremendous success of the previous five editions of the tournament, the organisers have raised the bar, by adding more public-oriented programs.

According to the founder and coordinator of the league, Barrister Olujimi Olujide Poko, the grand finale of this year’s event will feature a novelty football match between two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps.

“This year’s edition is bigger and better than what we had last year. Last year we had only 16 teams, but we have 20 teams competing this year. We keep improving every year and we are using this year’s edition as an outreach for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). We are going to organise a friendly football match between two IDP Camps and that will be happening in the final of this year’s Abuja Lawyers League,” Poko said.

He commended the sponsor, Alhaji Mahmud Magaji (SAN), for his altruism in bankrolling the competition. ‘I wish to express our utmost appreciation for the magnanimity of Alhaji Mahmud Magaji (SAN) to sponsor the 6th edition of the competition which promises to be an exciting event,” Poko stated.

ADVERTISEMENT