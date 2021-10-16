The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, described the ongoing 6th National Youth Games (NYG) at the University of Ilorin in kwara State, as unique, saying it will produce formidable athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Africa Youth Games in Ethiopia 2022 and the next Youth Olympics Games in Dakar, Senegal.

He stated this while declaring the Games open on Friday in Ilorin.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mallam Ismalia Abubakar, said; “This edition of National Youth Games will be serving the purpose of which it was strategically designed by the Ministry.

“Basically, the concept of National Youth Games is to serve as an effective platform for talent identification, development and as well as a level playing ground for young athletes, ranging from age 15 and below to achieve excellence in sports.”

Dare stated further: “This year’s edition of the games is unique as it will produce formidable athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Africa Youth Games in Ethiopia 2022 and the next Youth Olympics games in Dakar, Senegal.”

The Minister then urged all concerned National Sports Federations to take advantage of the games and guide their sports to developmental objectives and further develop the identified talents to the benefit of the country.