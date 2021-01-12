By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen of the seven local government areas in Kaduna Central senatorial zone, have unanimously endorsed Senator Uba Sani’s achievements since becoming senator, just as they called on the detractors to leave Uba alone to work.

Expressing pride in the quality of representation Senator Uba has been providing, the seven APC chairmen, Shehu Haske, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa,Engr. Magaji Bala Mataz, Alhaji. Abdulahi Jariri,Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu Soso, Alhaji Musa Sheriff and Hon. Ishaya Shagay, of Kajuru, Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa in a statement said Uba Sani as a first time senator has performed creditably within a short time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond fulfilling the statutory expectations of his mandate as a Senator, the APC chairmen noted that Uba Sani, through his office has given intervention and access to loans for his constituents.

“The Senator has also empowered his constituent through his pet project Uba Sani Foundation, in which many youth and women have benefited from his kind gestures,” the chairmen said.

Turning to the discharge of his primary assignment as Senator, the chairmen said Uba Sani has within the span of one year done extremely well by sponsoring many bills and motions that aimed at bettering the lives of his constituents:”Senator Uba Sani is facilitating the establishment of Federal College of Education in Giwa Local Governement, a Federal Medical Center in Rigasa with the bill already passed third reading and waiting for presidential assent and other bills that will bring unrivaled development in Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The Senator has brought so many intervention projects in which Igabi benefits the Construction of Faculty of Engineering for Kaduna State University worth 2.4Billion Naira, construction and equipping of 110 bed capacity hostels in Government Girls College Giwa and Government Secondary School Birning Gwari respectively.

“He has also sponsored the the Construction of Four 500Computers Capacity ICT Centre in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kaduna South and Kaduna North Local Government Areas.

“The Construction of Skill Acquisition Center in Chikun Local Government and Primary Health Care Centers in Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru. All in the space of one year,” the APC council chairmen said. ENDs