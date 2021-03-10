BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State police commissioner, Ngozi Onadeko, has disclosed that the seven persons arraigned in connection with the Shasha crisis have no case to answer, saying they would be released soon.

Speaking to journalists, Onadeko said the seven persons were to be released following the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) that those arrested had “no case to answer.”

She explained that the DPP’s advice was just received that the accused persons had no case to answer, and should be released.

The police boss who cleared the police of bias or favouritism, said the suspects were handed over to them by the military.

Onadeko disclosed that the suspects were with the Nigerian Army, which arrested them for 11 or 12 days, before they were handed over to the

police.

She said the handover was followed with investigation and subsequent arraignment in court, while seeking legal advice from the DPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked to comment on people’s anger on non-arraignment of the Hausa also, despite being accused of burning down hundreds of

buildings and shops, the police commissioner reiterated that ethnic or religious coloration should not be given to crime.

“It’s out of question when seven suspects were handed over to us. The question is: was there any crime committed? It is not an issue whether

they are Yoruba or Igbo. Let us stop giving crime ethnic or religious coloration,” she said.