Eight days after the National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 for assent, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to sign the bill, sparking fresh concerns among civil society groups and other stakeholders.

While a concerned Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) said the bill is the most important and far-reaching decision the Buhari administration will make, the civil society community expressed worry that the president is yet to communicate to Nigerians on the bill.

Meanwhile, the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, said he has yet to begin analysis on the bill because a copy of the document was brought to his office only yesterday afternoon.

President Buhari had in December declined assent to the bill citing the provision for mandatory use of direct primary. He apparently went along with the state governors who had opposed the mandatory use of direct primaries for all political parties in choosing candidates for election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attorney-general of the federation and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were consulted by the president before he took a decision to decline the bill.

The president had, however, given assurance during a televised interview that if the National Assembly reworked the bill to include the options of indirect primary and consensus, he would sign – which is what the National Assembly has done, and sent the bill back to the president.

LEADERSHIP reports that the National Assembly bureaucracy transmitted the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 to President Buhari on January 31, 2022, but there has been no communication on the bill from the president since then.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, IPAC national chairman, Yabagi Sani, said the president has no excuse not the sign the bill since the lawmakers reworked on the bill and addressed his earlier concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, constitutionally, the president has at least 30 days in which he should return the bill to the National Assembly. Assent or without assent, he has the right to do that.

“You will agree with me that this bill is the most important far-reaching decision that the Buhari’s administration is yet to make. The lawmakers have done what the president asked for and he has no excuse.

“That is not to say that we are not worried. We believe that the president is a democrat. We believe that his love for this country knows no bounds. We believe he is going to do the right thing for this country. We believe that time is of great essence, too. I am sure he will make the right decision in this difficult time,” Sani said.

Also, CSOs have expressed worry that more than one week after the National Assembly transmitted the bill to the president, he is yet to communicate to Nigerians.

According to the CSOs, the president must consider national interest above the interest of some individuals.

The CSOs include Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), The Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NNNGO) and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA).

Speaking to LEADERSHIP last night, the executive director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo said the groups are making consultations, adding that Nigerians must insist that the president sign the bill.

“Well, again, we are having different consultations. We are very worried and disturbed that the president has not assented to the bill,” Itodo said, adding that even if his UN summit trip is given as reason for his delay to assent to the bill in the last one week, he needs to act now he is back as time is running out.

“We want to believe that now that he has spent time outside the country, we hope that the president will assent to the bill this week.

“If he doesn’t, Nigerians must begin to think about how to keep up the pressure on the president to sign it. If he doesn’t sign it, it simply suggests that there are vested interests who are determined to scuttle the reform process,” Itodo said.

According to him, such a scenario will be unfortunate for the country’s democracy and the entire reform process which had consumed huge tax payers’ money and other contributions by groups and individuals.

“Personal and political interest cannot override public interest,” Itodo said of the politics behind the non-assent of the bill.

“We will continue to insist that the right thing is done. We expect him to sign the bill without further delay, but unfortunately, the president has not assented, nor has he made any comment after one week the bill was transmitted to him.

“We believe that there might be other tensions from other quarters trying to prevent the bill from seeing the light of the day. But if I were the president, I will defend public interest in our democracy. He should just proceed to assent to the bill,” Itodo said.

Meanwhile, the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, said he received the copy of the Bill yesterday afternoon.

Malami, who stated this as a guest on Channels TV political programme yesterday, added that he is yet to review the content and context of the resubmitted bill.

He said, “The Electoral Act Amendment Bill was received in my office this afternoon as I was preparing to come to this engagement with Channels TV. So, I have not taken steps to review the content and context of what has been presented for consideration to the president.

“So, it is premature and preemptive for me at this moment to arrive at any conclusion taking into consideration that I have not gone through the documents to understand what it contains, and to analyse same in accordance with the constitution, and in accordance with the prevailing laws,” he said.