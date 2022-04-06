At least 15 soldiers are confirmed dead as terrorists overran a military base in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State yesterday, with 19 soldiers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The terrorists also seized 14 AK-47 rifles from the troops, among other weapons.

This attack comes barely seven days after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train, killing eight persons on board, injuring dozens of others and abducting an unknown number of the passengers.

In this latest attack on the military post, official initial report said 11 soldiers were killed in action, along with three Kaduna State vigilantes, while 19 soldiers and two vigilantes were wounded.

According to the report, an unspecified number of terrorists stormed the military location at Polwire village on Monday evening at about 16:45hrs and engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle.

A military source told LEADERSHIP that 15 soldiers and three vigilantes lost their lives while several others are missing after the attack.

LEADERSHIP gathered from the military source that the camp came under attack when the officer in charge, a major, was away.

The source said the bandits came in large numbers on motorcycles and were carrying heavy weapons, including Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPGs), and engaged the troops in a battle that lasted two hours before overpowering them.

The military source said the location was a known crossing point for the terrorists, adding that the figure may be higher.

He said, “We lost more than 11 men while many soldiers were wounded in action after they overwhelmed the troops.

“They burnt down 3 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) after they overwhelmed the troops and carted away several weapons from our own troops.

“As of now, the figure is 15 soldiers dead,” he said, lamenting the troops keep losing gallant me to rag-tag terrorists.

Giving further account of their losses, he said, “One Legion MRAP, one Cobra APC, one Styer APC were destroyed, whereas one DSHK was burnt, HK 21 guns, one GPMG, 14 AK 47 rifles, three pump action guns are missing, while eight MCs went missing and two Camel MRAP tyres were damaged.”

According to him, the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Centre while those who paid the supreme price were evacuated to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

He said there is an uneasy calm in the base.

According to security reports by the Kaduna State government, no fewer than 1, 260 people have been killed by bandits and other forms of violence in the state in the last one year. 309 terrorists were also neutralised by the security agencies during the same period.

The number of deaths increased by 68 following the recent attacks on Kagoro community, Abuja-Kaduna train and the attack on the military base at Birnin Gwari.

Nigeria Is Bleeding – Tinubu

A former governor of Lagos State, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, in Kaduna said Nigeria was bleeding, just as he called on Nigerians and the government to fight banditry and terrorism with all their energy.

Tinubu made this comment when he paid a visit to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

He donated N50 million to assist Kaduna State government in rehabilitating and catering for the victims.

Tinubu, who is a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said: “We are facing the current challenges seriously and we have to do more. Nigeria bleeds on behalf of everybody. We need to fight the terrorism with all our energy and whatever we have. It’s not shameful for people to be poor, but it’s unacceptable to accept poverty as a norm. It’s shameful to be callous, wicked and be a bully or terror to instill fear in humanity and it’s not acceptable.

“I’m here on a condolence visit to Kaduna to sympathise with the governor and people of Kaduna and the entire Nigeria. What happened to the people on the Abuja to Kaduna train on Monday was for all of us a sad day. Whatever happens to Nigerians happens to all of us. I understand that some people are still missing. Innocent people maimed, killed, family suddenly thrown into sorrow. It’s frustrating. But we must submit to the will of God.

Tinubu added that his entourage was in the state to “make a reasonable contribution to the welfare of the victims” just as he urged Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the victims either in hospital or recovering in their homes.

We’re At A Crossroads – El-Rufai

On his part, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Nigeria needs to take a very critical decision to pick a leader in 2023 who will lead Nigeria out of the various challenges facing the country.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads, critical crossroads, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through. These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity.

“I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be a better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone,” El-Rufa said.

The Kaduna governor expressed appreciation to Tinubu for cancelling his 70th anniversary colloquium as a mark of honour for the victims of the attack.

He said, “This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna State will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enable us to rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy.”

Referring to Tinubu’s aspiration to be president of this country, El-Rufai said he was looking forward to progressing the aspiration.

Tinubu later visited the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, to commiserate with the victims of the attack who were hospitalised, but was told they had all been discharged.

Reps, Service Chiefs In 5-hour Meeting

Also yesterday, the leadership of the House of Representatives held a closed-door meeting with security service chiefs over the deteriorating security in the country following the recent terror attacks on the Kaduna/Abuja train and Kaduna International Airport.

The meeting which lasted for about five hours started around 2pm and ended a few minutes before 7pm.

The chief of defence staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; chief of naval staff, Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; director-general, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; director-general, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, were at the meeting, while the chief of army staff, Faruk Yahaya, was represented by Maj-Gen. A.B. Omozoje.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; director-general, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, and director-general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, were also part of the meeting presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

The meeting scheduled to hold last week was shifted when the Service Chiefs and other invited officials sent representatives.

While briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Gbajabiamila said the discussions were top-notch security secrets and were not for public consumption.

“We had an extensive deliberation. A lot of the issues we discussed there, unfortunately, as defence matters go, were not things for public consumption,” he said.

The speaker, however, assured that there was effective collaboration among the security agencies, adding that how to deal with moles within the security apparatus were suggested.

“All ideas came together in terms of how our security agencies can work together and speak together in one voice as opposed to different voices.

“We talked about training and retraining, issues of capacity and allowances. We talked about several things, a lot of them like I said touched on security and I am not at liberty at this point. But for us to have been in there for 4 to 5 hours, you must know that we made some good headway and extensive decisions were made,” he said.