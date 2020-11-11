Seventeen persons were reported to have died from an Outbreak of a strange disease in Ipeilo-Otukpa Community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement by the commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono explained that the symptoms of the illness is usually fever, abdominal pain and general body weakness, while some persons are stooling and vomiting with tinges of blood.

The Commissioner who spoke through the permanent secretary, Andrew Amee informed that the Ministry received a report of an unknown illness on the 9th of November, 2020 adding that already, about 17 persons were said to have died of the illness.

According to him, “we currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient, while others infected victims are receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

“The State Government is aware of the outbreak and has responded swiftly to facilitate investigation to establish the cause of the illness” he added.

The commissioner informed that Governor Samuel Ortom has approved funds to enable the State Ministry of Health and Human Services carry out the investigation.

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR,