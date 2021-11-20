The Police Command in Jigawa State has confirmed the death of seven female children in a boat mishap that occurred at River Gasanya in Auyo local government area of the state.

The public relations officer of the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, said this in a statement in Dutse yesterday.

Shiisu said the deceased, aged between 10 and 12, lost their lives after the boat conveying 10 of them capsized yesterday at about 12:15 a.m.

He said the incident occurred as 10 girls were returning from Maulud celebration in Gafasa village in Kafinhausa LGA and decided to paddle the boat parked at the river bank.

He said three of them were rescued.

“On Nov. 19 at about 0030hrs, information was received from the Village Head of Gamfai that at the early hours of Friday at about 0015hrs, a boat capsised with girls numbering about 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three of them were rescued while seven others, aged between 10 and 12 reportedly died.

“Subjects reportedly came from Gafasa village via Kafinausa LGA to Gasanya village in Auyo LGA for Maulud celebration.

“In a haste and anxiety to reach home considering the time, they deliberately decided to drive a boat parked at river Gasanya by themselves in the absence of craftsman,” PRO said.

According to him, the victims were all evacuated and taken to General Hospital Kafinausa, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Shiisu said investigation into the case had commenced. (NAN)